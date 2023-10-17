NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Spooky season is all around us and if you haven’t partaken in any local haunted houses, an online haunt hub has made a list of some of the best in each U.S. state. FrightFind highlighted two New Mexico spots to get your scare on this season.

McCall’s Haunted Farm in Moriarty got top mention and the Horror Hall in Tularosa got the runner-up spot. McCall’s features two haunts – the Haunted Barn and Haunted Corn Field – for one price and is open every Friday and Saturday in October.

The Horror Hall ticket price includes a haunted house tour and a trip through their mushroom patch which features a 12,000-pound giant mushroom. The “creep style” haunt is open every Friday and Saturday in October from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

In FrightFind’s list, they noted they weren’t ranking the haunts on a “scare factor” but rather to ensure everyone has a haunted house (or two) to visit in every state.