SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico just launched a new website to help locals submit child support applications and manage cases. The site also aims to make it easier for employers to assist in child support.

At yes.nm.gov, New Mexicans can apply for child support services. Once you create an account you can manage and update case info, apply for a debit card or direct deposit payments, and request reviews for possible adjustments to your child support case.

“The addition of child support services to yes.nm.gov is an exciting step in the overall vision of creating a simplified, mobile-friendly website that enables all New Mexicans to apply for, access and manage their benefits and services more efficiently,” Kari Armijo, the acting cabinet secretary for the New Mexico Human Services Department, said in a press release. “Each step of the way we have tested the website with New Mexicans who will use it — the feedback we received from our customers was incorporated to meet the needs of those we serve.”

This represents an update to yes.nm.gov, which was rolled out in 2022. The department says they’ll continue to update the site and add more services and programs.