SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico has at least $16 million dollars placed in investment funds that may have ties to Russia. Now an Albuquerque senator is pushing for the state to give up those investments.

In a tweet Tuesday morning, New Mexico Senator Jacob Candelaria (DTS-Abq.) called for the state to divest from any investments in Russia. The tweet came the same day that President Joe Biden announced economic sanctions on the country.

“We should not be funding war crimes. Or enriching Putin,” Candelaria wrote in the tweet.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, people across the United States have found ways to distance themselves from Russia and show support for Ukraine. For example, national grocery chain Kroger removed Russian vodka from stores. And some states are pulling out of Russia-related investments.

The Governor of New York recently issued an executive order for state agencies to pull money from any investment in Russian companies. The Pennsylvania Treasury also announced they’re divesting from Russian-based companies.

Now, Candelaria is calling on New Mexico to do the same.

“Given the amount of money we have as our public money in the markets, we can speak with a very, very loud voice,” Candelaria told KRQE News 13. “It’s at moments like these in history, that there are two types of responses. You can sit by and do nothing, or you can stand up and fight.”

“We are seeing that Russia, in response to growing isolation, is trying to divest its economy and to create its own independent economic sphere completely separate from the West. That will take time. And they’re nowhere near being able to stand up independently of integration with the western economies. And so we hit them where it hurts, and take the money now, and you crippled that nation’s economy in the hopes that their dictator and war criminal leader will either pull back or be gobbled,” Candelaria explains.

The New Mexico State Investment Council (SIC) is in charge of managing more than $34 billion of state funds. They invest public dollars “on behalf of the people of New Mexico,” according to their website. Candelaria is calling for a review of their holdings. But only a small portion of the funds have “exposure” to Russia, according to Charles Wollmann, the spokesperson for SIC.

“As of last week,” he says, “we have about $7.9 million in exposure. So that would be 0.025% of the portfolio exposed to Russian stocks or bonds.”

Portions of that $7.9 million are tied up in index funds, such as the MSCI World ex USA IMI Custom Factor Index, according to Wollmann. Such funds are large investment baskets that invest in a number of different stocks or other underlying securities. In the case of these specific funds, some of those underlying securities may have varying levels of connections to Russian businesses.

Wollmann says he’s seen Candelaria’s tweet and also heard from a member of the public. And it’s likely the investment council will take action at their next meeting, he adds, even if there is no directive to do so from state leaders.

“Our managers, barring a directive, may act on their own out of prudency,” he says. After all, divesting could be a good investment decision, since Russian stock indices fell sharply over the last week.

But if the council decides to pull investments for ethical reasons, it wouldn’t be the first time. In 2007, the council divested from investments connected to Darfur. At the time, the United Nations accused the Sudanese government of war crimes related to genocide.

“We had exposure to the companies that did business with the bad government at the time,” Wollmann says. “And so the state investment officer, at the time, made the decision to re-allocate those dollars. So, it’s not like it never happens.”

Candelaria is also calling on the state’s Educational Retirement Board and Public Employees Retirement Association (PERA) to review their holdings. Both groups invest funds to support retirement accounts for public workers.

“I’m calling on the Governor to issue an executive order,” Candelaria says, “to immediately divest and to engage in a more thorough line-by-line, fund-by-fund review, to make a very clear statement that this state will not put any of our money — not a single penny — to fund this war machine, to fund human suffering, and to fund the erosion of democratic countries across the world.”

The Public Employees Retirement Association has minimal investments in companies with Russian ties, according to their executive director, Greg Trujillo. Those ties, like the investments by SIC, are via large baskets of investments.

“We don’t have any active exposure in Russia,” Greg Trujillo, the executive director of PERA told KRQE News 13. “We do invest in global index funds. So, we would have what’s called ‘passive exposure’ . . . but it would be minimal, if at all.”

Bob Jacksha, the chief investment officer for the Educational Retirement Board says they have roughly $8.4 million in mutual fund-like investments with potential ties to Russia. That’s about 0.05% of their total investments.

“We can say we have very minimal exposure to Russian investments,” Jacksha says.

But Candelaria says every dollar counts: “One dollar put in service of a Russian totalitarian regime that poses a direct threat to democracy all over the world is one dollar too many,” Candelaria says.

Candelaria adds that, so far, other politicians have supported the push to divest. The Republican Party of New Mexico told KRQE News 13 that they support divestment.

“Any kind of pressure we can put on Russia is good. We support divesting from Russia whether it’s particular interests, holdings etc.,” Republican Party of New Mexico Chairman Steve Pearce said in a statement. “Russia is trying to destabilize Eastern Europe, and we cannot let that happen.”

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham “stands with President Biden and leaders across the country in condemning Putin and taking action to hold Russia accountable, including evaluating possible action at the state level to divest any funds tied to Russia,” according to the Governor’s press secretary. “The governor will encourage state finance stewards to review available options.”