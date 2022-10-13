NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state of New Mexico announced Wednesday it has provided over $194 million, through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, in rent and utility assistance to New Mexicans. The money is expected to help over 54,000 New Mexico households avoid utility disconnection and eviction.

The program is part of the federal package that was first made available in April 2021. According to the state, participants in the program received an average of $4,000 for rent and $740 for utilities, they say 6,700 landlords participated in the program. “These critical investments in housing are a vital resource that helps ease families’ financial strain while helping reduce housing insecurity in our communities,” Senator Ben Ray Lujan said in a release.

According to the state, since April 2021, the Emergency Rental Assistance Program has awarded: