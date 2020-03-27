New Mexico has a new oryx state record

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham just issued a new executive order requiring air travelers to self isolate for at least 14 days after traveling into New Mexico or they could be forced to.

Under the governor's orders regardless of whether you have symptoms, if you travel into the state of New Mexico by plane you must self isolate yourself for 14 days and can only leave for medical care.