(Stacker) — Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold.

As more schools integrate technology into the classroom, the need for fast, reliable internet is even greater. In 2020, the FCC upped the bandwidth minimum to 1 Mbps per student—10 times faster than the previous minimum. Nearly 6 in 10 school districts met or exceeded that benchmark in 2021—a 25% increase year over year, according to an analysis from Connect K-12. Still, nearly 28 million U.S. students lack adequate internet speeds to effectively and regularly engage in digital classroom learning.

Stacker compiled a list of school districts in New Mexico with the slowest internet speeds using data from Connect K-12. School districts are ranked by internet speed in Mbps. Ties are broken by the number of students in the school district.

#10. Portales Municipal Schools- Bandwidth per student: 0.38 Mbps

Total students: 2,840

Cost per Mbps: $3.62

Total monthly cost: $3,622.87

#9. Gallup-Mckinley Co School District- Bandwidth per student: 0.36 Mbps

Total students: 11,448

Cost per Mbps: $3.08

Total monthly cost: $9,249.66

#8. Tatum Municipal School District- Bandwidth per student: 0.34 Mbps

Total students: 349

Cost per Mbps: $21.75

Total monthly cost: $2,610.00

#7. Los Lunas School District- Bandwidth per student: 0.32 Mbps

Total students: 7,834

Cost per Mbps: $1.65

Total monthly cost: $3,290.00

#6. Los Alamos Public Schools- Bandwidth per student: 0.31 Mbps

Total students: 3,599

Cost per Mbps: $3.55

Total monthly cost: $3,551.64

#5. Lovington Municipal School District 31- Bandwidth per student: 0.31 Mbps

Total students: 3,611

Cost per Mbps: $5.75

Total monthly cost: $5,750.00

#4. Belen Consolidated School District- Bandwidth per student: 0.29 Mbps

Total students: 3,828

Cost per Mbps: $2.8

Total monthly cost: $2,795.00

#3. Hobbs Municipal School District- Bandwidth per student: 0.26 Mbps

Total students: 10,324

Cost per Mbps: $5.02

Total monthly cost: $10,030.00

#2. Roswell Independent School District- Bandwidth per student: 0.25 Mbps

Total students: 10,706

Cost per Mbps: $1.65

Total monthly cost: $3,290.00

#1. Farmington Municipal School District 5- Bandwidth per student: 0.12 Mbps