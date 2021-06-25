New Mexico group helps young girls develop skills

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based positive youth development program for girls eight to thirteen years old. It combines an interactive curriculum paired with running to address many aspects of girls’ development- their physical, emotional, mental, and social well-being. The program includes lessons that provide a tangible framework for setting goals and the tools they need to make healthy physical and emotional choices.

In Girls on the Run, girls meet twice a week for 10 weeks with trained volunteer coaches who lead them through running activities and dynamic discussions to teach critical skills such as self-awareness, effective communication, and healthy relationships. The program culminates with the girls designing and implementing a service project in their community and participating in a celebratory 5k.

For the upcoming school year, Girls on the Run is planning to have a small Fall 2021 program of only a few schools, with a plan for a larger plan for Spring 2022. Visit their website at girlsontherunriogrande.org for more information.