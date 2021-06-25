New Mexico group helps young girls develop skills

New Mexico News

WATCH: Full interview with Esabelle Verdeja, Rio Grande Board Chair Memeber of Girls on the Run

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based positive youth development program for girls eight to thirteen years old. It combines an interactive curriculum paired with running to address many aspects of girls’ development- their physical, emotional, mental, and social well-being. The program includes lessons that provide a tangible framework for setting goals and the tools they need to make healthy physical and emotional choices.

In Girls on the Run, girls meet twice a week for 10 weeks with trained volunteer coaches who lead them through running activities and dynamic discussions to teach critical skills such as self-awareness, effective communication, and healthy relationships. The program culminates with the girls designing and implementing a service project in their community and participating in a celebratory 5k.

For the upcoming school year, Girls on the Run is planning to have a small Fall 2021 program of only a few schools, with a plan for a larger plan for Spring 2022. Visit their website at girlsontherunriogrande.org for more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Statewide Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES