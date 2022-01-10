New Mexico group finds creative way to support veterans during pandemic

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – COVID continues to make it difficult for veterans to find resources and the support they need. Restrictions have impacted in-person gatherings and events, but one group is getting creative to show their support in a safe way.

The Betty Bomb Squad is a group of women across New Mexico who share a common goal to support veterans, first responders, and military families. In the new year, they’ve worked around COVID challenges to continue their mission.

The founder of the group Amy Bailey explains, “A lot of places shut down, people don’t know where to go. Resources that they thought they had or were available are no longer available you know, due to funding, places closing down, not being able to see people in-person.”

This year, The Betty Bomb Squad got creative by making a 2022 pinup calendar to showcase their support. The Bettys teamed up with photographers around the state to make it all happen. “That was our way to be able to put together these things, not a large group setting, but still have fun with ourselves and be able to showcase the love and support we want to give our veterans and whatnot,” says Bailey.

The proceeds from the calendars will go to the New Mexico Veterans Memorial. Michael Burd is the president of the foundation. He shares, “one guarantee that I make to all of our stakeholders is that if you invest in the memorial foundation those funds stay local.”

That means the money will be invested in the 25-acre memorial park or veteran programs and events. “Little things like that, individually there’s not a lot of expense but they add up very quickly so these funds are critical to both our mission on campus at the memorial and off-campus,” explained Burd.

Leaders with The Betty Bomb Squad say they have a large focus on helping women veterans. “I myself am a veteran and I understand kind of what we go through and what we deal with and we want to keep that comradery and help them know that you are seen you are heard. That you are very important so what can we do to kind of help you and keep that sisterhood outside of uniform,” said Bailey

Right now, the New Mexico Veterans Memorial is working with the city and county on its beekeeping program to help connect veterans in a calming and comfortable environment.

If you’re interested in purchasing a 2022 Betty Bomb Squad fundraiser calendar click here.