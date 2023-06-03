ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Saturday, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department teamed up with New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence. They held their Guns to Gardens gun buyback event.

The event is a way for law enforcement to get unwanted guns out of homes and communities.

New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violent Co-President Miranda Viscoli explained that guns can end up in unsafe hands, and they work to dismantle unwanted firearms.

“Law enforcement agencies across the country are seeing the benefit of buyback programs as an effective tool to get unwanted guns out of homes and communities, reducing the risk of these guns ending up in unsafe hands,” stated Sheriff John Allen.

Those who turned in a gun received gift cards for retailers in the area. The event was the 18th gun buyback event put on by the group.

So far, the group has managed to remove over 1,700 guns from local communities.