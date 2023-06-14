NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A group is trying to challenge new laws going into effect in New Mexico, related to gender-affirming care and abortion. Their efforts have already faced legal challenges, but they add they won’t give up their fight.

“With any medical decision including if the child has become suicidal or there’s other very serious issues going on in the child’s life, we think the parent should be involved,” said Better Together New Mexico President, Carla Sonntag.

Sonntag said her nonprofit has put together the ‘Referendum Project‘ to target 6 new laws that refer to reproductive and gender affirming care, and elections.

One of those laws is House Bill 7 that guarantees access to gender-affirming healthcare and reproductive services including abortion. Another, Senate Bill 13 which shields providers who offer those services from liability. Then there’s Senate Bill 397, it creates publicly operated school health centers.

Sonntag and her group have condemned the measures, arguing they do not require parental notification when it comes to reproductive and gender-affirming care. However, backers argue that’s not what these laws are about. “This bill did nothing to change parental consent laws. Parental consent remains the same before this law goes into effect and after,” said House Majority Whip, Reena Szczepanski.

Those sentiments are echoed by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, who said the new laws are about ensuring New Mexicans can live healthy, productive lives.

Even so, BTNM hopes to block the laws from taking effect, and instead put them on the ballot for New Mexicans to weigh in on in 2024. Sonntag said the petition is gaining momentum, but the Secretary of State’s office said it never approved the petition, making it invalid.

“The laws that are being targeted in this process are exempted from the referendum petition process because they have to do with certain things like health and safety,” said Communication Director for the New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office, Alex Curtas.

Better Together New Mexico is now turning to the courts to validate their petition. They have filed a lawsuit challenging the Secretary of State’s authority.