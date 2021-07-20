New Mexico green chile to be showcased in Texas festival

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexicans know what a big deal green chile is here in the state, and farmers are working to ensure the rest of the country knows it too. “We’re the standard that everybody is trying to come to,” says green chile farmer, Glen Duggins.

The rest of the country has taken notice. Texas-based grocery store Central Market is gearing up for its 26th Annual Hatch Chile Festival. More than 250,000 lbs. of Hatch peppers will make their way to the Central Market stores across Texas where they will be roasting the peppers for three straight weeks.

The festival will also feature Hatch products and dishes. “It’s awesome for the industry these types of markets outside of New Mexico of course here in New Mexico we all love to eat New Mexico chile, it’s our main food group,” says Joram Robbs, Executive Director of the Mexico Chile Association.

New Mexico Chile Association Executive Director Joram Robbs says festivals like this one are vital to the longevity of the state’s chile industry. “It’s super important that we have more festivals like this out of the state further to the east and west coast to help this industry grow and sustain where we can show our culture, our tradition, and the flavor of nm Chile,” Robbs says.

The chile association is set to host its 3rd Annual Chile Taste-Off here in New Mexico in September. Farmers say the long-term goal is to partner with businesses to host similar events outside of the state. “Anytime that we can showcase New Mexican Chile throughout the country we are ready to do it,” Duggins says.

Central Market’s Hatch Chile Festival was named by the New Mexico Tourism Department as the most authentic hatch festival outside of New Mexico. It’s set to run from August 4th through the 24th.