ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Records show New Mexico approved fewer licenses for cyanide bombs used by ranchers to kill coyotes.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports state-issued licenses for cyanide bombs has declined from 86 in 2015 and 2016 to 54 in 2019. Last week, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reauthorized the use of cyanide bombs to target coyotes.

Ranchers say they still need the devices to kill hungry coyotes who hunt livestock. Environmentalists say the devices are cruel.