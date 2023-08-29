ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Registration is open and the challenge question has been announced for the 2024 New Mexico Governor’s STEM Challenge. The challenge gives high school students from around the state to showcase their STEM skills. The 2024 challenge is being hosted by the University of New Mexico on January 20, 2024.

2024 Challenge Question:

Now that we live in a post-pandemic world, how can we improve overall mental, physical, or relational health and wellness in our homes, schools, and communities through the use of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM)?

All high schools in New Mexico are eligible to register a team for the challenge. Students passionate about all things STEM-related are encouraged to register. Sponsorship opportunities are available for anyone interested.

For more information on registration, student recruitment or sponsorship opportunities, click here.