NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s final stop on her out-of-state trip will be at the White House to give a speech.

Grisham will speak at the White House Wednesday at 7 a.m. MT. Her address will highlight work done to support and expand early childhood education and care systems in New Mexico.

The speech is part of the White House childcare event. Her speech, along with several others, will be streamed on the White House Youtube page.