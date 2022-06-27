SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Amid the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade and federal protections on the right to an abortion, New Mexico’s Governor is slated to sign an executive order Monday related to abortion access in the state. KRQE News 13 will livestream coverage of the order’s signing starting around 1:15 p.m. today.

Details about the executive order remain limited at this time. According to a brief advisory from Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s Office, the order will address “further protecting abortion access in New Mexico.”

The order comes as several nearby states have enacted trigger laws, immediately banning or curtailing abortion procedures amid the Roe v. Wade decision. In New Mexico, abortion remains legal after lawmakers repealed a 1969 law during the 2021 legislative session.

This is a developing news story. KRQE News 13 will update this story with more details as they become available.