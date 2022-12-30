NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The governor has appointed a New Mexico State Department of Health secretary. The change begins next month.
Patrick Allen will take over the department starting on January 3.
He will replace Doctor David Scrase, who’s served in the role on an acting basis since the summer of 2021.
Doctor Scrase will continue his role as Human Services Department secretary.