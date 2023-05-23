NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham wants to take steps to make housing more affordable.

She signed an executive order on Tuesday that creates a council from the public and private sectors to examine the best ways to bring housing pricing down.

The committee has six months to come up with a plan to present to the legislature.

“What are we talking about in the context of having affordable housing options and choices of all populations is something that we have to, I think, put together, and then it’s all of our roles to actually make it happen,” said New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.

The committee could have its first meeting as soon as next week.