New Mexico governor announces targeted effort to track down violent offenders

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new team of law enforcement officers will be going after wanted violent suspects across New Mexico.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has ordered the creation of a new “fugitive apprehension unit” made up of at least seven State Police officers and seven Corrections Department staffers. They will work with local officers and court officials to arrest suspects who do not appear for court or have outstanding warrants.

The Department of Public Safety Secretary can also request that city officers and sheriff’s deputies join the unit if necessary.