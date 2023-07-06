NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced plans to expand broadband access around the state. New Mexico was recently awarded $675M from the Biden Administration. The governor said the funds will be used to help enhance connectivity in underserved communities, educational institutions, health care facilities, and tribal lands.

Almost a quarter of households in New Mexico cannot access reliable internet. “Families should not have to drive their children to the parking lot of a gas station so they can do their homework. The principal at this school, they should not have to worry about whether or not their kids can do what it is they taught them that day because they can’t be connected,” said Head of Infrastructure at the White House Mitch Landrieu at the event Thursday.

The state will submit a plan to the federal government by the end of the year detailing how the funding will be used.