New Mexico girl selected as winner of Bonnie Plants’ cabbage contest

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico student is celebrating after her months of hard work finally paid off.

The girl’s enormous cabbage is part of the Bonnie Plants Third-grade Cabbage Program. Every year, third-grade students across the state work hard to grow their cabbage.

Teachers pick the best cabbage and send in a photo. One cabbage is randomly chosen.

This year’s state winner is Emma Reidhead from McCoy Avenue Elementary School in Aztec. She won a $1,000 scholarship and will move onto the national competition.

