New Mexico girl reaches out to family given Styrofoam cake by mistake

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 05:11 AM MDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 07:31 AM MDT

New Mexico girl reaches out to family given Styrofoam cake by mistake

NEW MEXICO, (KRQE) - A popular New Mexico cake maker is reaching out to a Texas family who was given a cake made out of Styrofoam. 

The Flores family got to pick out a cake for free after Walmart lost their order, but when it was time to slice it, turns out the sheet cake was actually Styrofoam. 

"They can't replace the moment that we lost. It's a special moment and this is what we got for it. It was a Styrofoam cake. Not only did they mess up one time, they did it twice," the Flores family said. 

Despite being overbooked, now 11-year-old Jojo Ramon is offering one of her creations for free. KRQE News 13 first introduced viewers to the Navajo Nation cake maker back in April. 

The Flores family says they are considering making the trip and are very thankful for her offer. 

