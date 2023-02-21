NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico will receive federal funds aimed at addressing mental health in schools. Silver Consolidated Schools and Central Region Educational Cooperative (CREC) will receive over $12 million combined in federal money from the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

The school district in Silver City will get $6 million over five years. The CREC will get almost $6.6 million over five years to support Estancia, Magdalena, Mountainair, Jemez Valley, Quemado, Vaughn, and Belen school districts. The money will help improve access to mental health services in schools.

Some of the ways the money will be used include; hiring licensed mental-health providers, provide virtual online student and teacher mental health services and access to a mobile app to help students with an around-the-clock crisis center, according to the New Mexico Public Education Department.