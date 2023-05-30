NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new chief will take over leadership of the New Mexico State Police. The previous chief will retire after 23 years of service.

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has chosen W. Troy Weisler as the next State Police Chief. Weisler has been with the State Police for 21 years and is currently the deputy chief for strategic development, special projects, communications, and recruiting.

Weisler will take over on June 24, 2023. He will take leadership of over 700 officers around the state.

“Deputy Chief Weisler has the real-life experience and eye toward the future that a modern police force needs, and the people of New Mexico deserve,” Lujan Grisham said in a press release. “As chief, he will focus on building up relationships with local and federal partners to drive down crime and make New Mexico safer. He is dedicated to creating a state police force which reflects the communities it protects by developing and implementing innovative ways to increase diversity within the department.”

Weisler was a patrol officer in Deming and Moriarty in 2002 before taking on various investigatory roles in Albuquerque and Santa Fe. In 2021, he became deputy chief.

“I am grateful to the governor and to the people of New Mexico for entrusting me with this great responsibility,” Weisler said in a press release. “Society is changing, technology is rapidly evolving, and the need for public safety and honorable men and women to serve has never been greater. State Police now has access to unprecedented resources, and I am looking forward to quickly deploying them to address the most pressing needs of law enforcement and the people of New Mexico.”

Weisler will replace Chief Tim Q. Johnson who has been serving since he was recruited into the lower rungs of the State Police in 2000.

“I would like to thank Chief Johnson for his steadfast service to the New Mexico State Police and the citizens of New Mexico,” said Lujan Grisham. “He has devoted his career to public service, and I am grateful for the depth of experience and knowledge he has brought to the State Police.”