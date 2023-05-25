SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fifty-three new officers are set to hit the streets after completing their 17-week training at the academy. They’ll head to communities and agencies around the state to serve.

This graduating class is the 205th class to graduate from the academy, according to the New Mexico Department of Public Safety (DPS). To pass, they had to go through 727 hours of training.

“These new officers have chosen to pursue one of the most difficult and courageous professions,” DPS Secretary Jason R. Bowie said in a press release. “The standards are high, and it requires dedication and commitment. I’m very proud of these cadets.”

Their training included constitutional policing, de-escalation techniques, and training for interacting with mentally troubled individuals, DPS says. They also receive training in identifying human trafficking and in ethics and cultural diversity.

The graduates will go to a range of postings. A handful will work for the state parks. One will work for the state’s Attorney General’s Office and two will work in the state’s tax fraud investigation division. Others will head to police and sheriff departments around New Mexico.