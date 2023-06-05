LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s railroad lines are key infrastructure behind New Mexico’s economy. But when they intersect roadways, they can present a hazardous, traffic-slowing obstacle. Now, millions will go towards building bridges over busy railways.

A total of just over $31 million in federal funding will be used to build overpasses in Doña Ana County near the Santa Teresa Region. Industrial Avenue and the Union Pacific Railroad (UPRR) line will both get overpasses to cut down on traffic issues.

“The Santa Teresa Region is central to trade and transporting goods, and it’s crucial that we reduce congestion to continue to accelerate New Mexico’s economic growth,” U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) said in a press release. “That’s why I’m proud to welcome these federal investments to Doña Ana County to build an overpass to minimize traffic. This Railroad Crossing Elimination Program will also improve infrastructure and improve safety for drivers and pedestrians passing through our state’s southern corridor.”