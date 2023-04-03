NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is getting $40 million in grants from the USDA’s ReConnect program. The funding will go toward three projects that will serve rural communities in New Mexico.

The companies will use the funding to bring high-speed internet access to twelve counties in New Mexico. Each will also participate in a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) program to make internet access affordable for people living in those communities.

The Western New Mexico Telephone Company Inc. is getting $23.8 million to provide high-speed internet access to people in Catron County. They will participate in the FCC’s program and will also provide a $34.99 monthly plan.

The E.N.M.R Telephone Cooperative is getting $2.6 million to provide high-speed internet to people in De Baca, Guadalupe, Harding, Quay, San Miguel, Socorro, and Union counties. They will also participate in the FCC’s program.

The Peñasco Valley Telephone (PVT) Cooperative is getting $13.9 million to provide high-speed internet access to 550 people, 48 farms, and 11 businesses. They will service Chaves, Eddy, Otero, and Lincoln counties. They will participate in the FCC’s program and will provide free internet for participating households.

Officials say the USDA will announce additional investments in the coming weeks.