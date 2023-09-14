ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is sending over $1.4 million to New Mexico to hep survivors of domestic violence and crime. The funds are also intended to hold offenders accountable, according to the DOJ.

“The bravery of survivors makes justice possible,” U.S. Attorney Alexander M.M. Uballez said in a press release. “They report crimes at tremendous personal risk, they flee the safety of shelter and familiarity, and they courageously testify against their abusers in open court. And, in doing so, they protect others from the violence of their abusers. As a community, we owe these women support outside of the courtroom. With this grant, the Department of Justice lives up to our promise to center the experiences of survivors, keep them safe, and help them heal.”

The funds come from the federal Office on Violence Against Women and is headed towards the New Mexico Crime Victims Reparation Commission. The money celebrates the 29th anniversary of the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA), which sought to better combat domestic violence, stalking, and similar crimes.

“The New Mexico Crime Victims Reparation Commission is grateful for the continued support from the Department of Justice, Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) for the STOP (Services, Training Officers, and Prosecutors) formula grant funding on the 29th anniversary of the enactment,” Frank Zubia, the director of the New Mexico Crime Victims Reparation Commission, said in a press release. “The 15% financing increase of $1,464,308. is vital as most states prepare for the impending VOCA [Victims of Crime Act] cuts. This funding promotes a coordinated, multidisciplinary approach to improving the criminal justice system’s response by creating community partnerships between law enforcement, prosecution, the courts, victim advocates, and service organizations to enhance victim safety for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence, and stalking.”