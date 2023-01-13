CARRIZOZO, N.M. (KRQE) – An elderly man from Arizona ended up in a New Mexico gas station. He had no idea where he was; that’s when three convenience store clerks stepped in.

“Well, when he first got here, he had come in and said that he was lost, and he was trying to get to Chinle, and we didn’t know where that was,” said Valero store clerk, Melissa Zamora.

Melissa Zamora is a clerk at the Valero Gas Station in Carrizozo.

She said when 80-year-old Vietnam Veteran Wilson B. Shirley came into her store, she knew right away something was wrong.

She said he left the store but came back a second time. When they asked him a few questions, they could tell he was confused and needed help.

“I said jokingly at first, I hope this man is not a victim of a Silver Alert,” said Zamora.

Melissa’s suspicions were correct. Wilson is originally from Round Rock, Arizona, and he suffers from Dementia.

His family believes Wilson got into his car on January 10 and drove to visit family in Albuquerque. That’s when he got lost.

The Navajo Nation Police Department issued a Silver Alert that same day.

“When we first heard that Wilson was missing, it was of course shocking, very distressing, but I think we were hopeful,” explained niece Alaina Beautiful Bald Eagle.

The clerks charged Wilson’s dead phone and started making calls from it. Wilson’s family said their prayers were answered when they got a call from the Valero Gas Station.

“I’m glad I will be with my family again,” said Vietnam Veteran Wilson B. Shirley Sr.

The store clerks said they also have family members who suffer from Dementia and understood the stress the family was going through.

“I think we were just kind of genuinely happy to be in the right place at the right time, and like I said, we got to meet a beautiful soul, and that was nice that was good,” says Valero store clerk Dominique Zamora.

Wilson is back home now in Arizona. His children were very thankful.

You can read their statement: