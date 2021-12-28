New Mexico gas price average falls four cents

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The average price of gas in New Mexico has fallen four cents as year-end holiday travel is underway. AAA New Mexico reports the statewide gas price average is $3.21 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel and is down four cents from Tuesday of last week and $1.12 more per gallon on this day last year.

In a news release, AAA states that of the major areas surveyed in New Mexico, drivers in Farmington are on average paying the pst at $3.57 per gallon while Albuquerque drivers are paying the least at $3.07 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is reported to be $3.28. AAA New Mexico explains that gas prices have drifted downward over the last few days as concerns of an omicron-driven economic slowdown continue.

This comes, however, as the price slide may be interrupted by the severe fire at the Exxon Mobil Corp refinery in Baytown, Texas. New Mexico ranks 24th least expensive in the nation for a gallon of regular unleaded gas on average according to gasprices.aaa.com.