New Mexico Gas Company to resume normal billing practices in August

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Customers of New Mexico Gas Company will see a change in billing practices. Starting August 12, the NMGC will return to normal billing practices. There will also be a disconnection of service for customers with past due payments.

The NMGC says that customers who have missed payments should contact them immediately. To get help or make payment arrangements, customers can:

Call NMGC at 1-888-664-2726.

Visit any of their 22 statewide payment centers.

Go to their website at nmgco.com/assistance

NMGC says residential customers can also apply for help through the company’s HEAT New Mexico program. Small business owners can apply online for help at https://www.nmgco.com/SmallBusiness/CovidRelief.

There’s also payment assistance available for residential customers through the Low-Income

Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and the State of New Mexico Emergency Renters

Assistance Program.