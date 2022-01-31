NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As the cold temperatures approach, New Mexico Gas Company is encouraging customers to use gas efficiently. The utility says while there is plenty of natural gas to get New Mexicans through the cold weather, a spike in demand could affect gas prices.

As it is, gas rates are about twice as high as they were this time last year. New Mexico Gas recommends lowering thermostats three to four degrees as long as it’s safe, to save up to 10 percent on your bill.

There are a number of things customers can do to manage their bills.