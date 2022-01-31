NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As the cold temperatures approach, New Mexico Gas Company is encouraging customers to use gas efficiently. The utility says while there is plenty of natural gas to get New Mexicans through the cold weather, a spike in demand could affect gas prices.
As it is, gas rates are about twice as high as they were this time last year. New Mexico Gas recommends lowering thermostats three to four degrees as long as it’s safe, to save up to 10 percent on your bill.
There are a number of things customers can do to manage their bills.
- Set your thermostat at 68 degrees or lower, health permitting.
- Set the water heater thermostat at 120°F or lower.
- Open blinds and windows to warm and light your home naturally during daylight hours.
- Close them at night to reduce the chill from cold windows.
- Reverse your fan in winter to produce a gentle updraft, forcing warm air near the ceiling down into the living space.
- Take shorter showers.
- Use our free Home Energy Analyzer for recommendations that could help you save hundreds of dollars through energy efficiency measures.
- Weatherize your home to save energy and money and to improve the comfort of your home. Home weatherization includes sealing air leaks and adding insulation.
- Clean or replace filters on your furnaces more often — even once a month — or as recommended by the manufacturer.
- Clean warm-air registers, vents, baseboard heaters and radiators as needed. Make sure they’re not blocked by furniture, carpeting or drapes.