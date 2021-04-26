New Mexico Gas Company reopens 22 payment centers across state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Gas Company reports it will reopen its 22 payment centers across the state on Monday, May 3. According to the company, customer walk-in offices were closed in mid-March 2020.

Customers who visit the walk-in offices will be able to make payments on their bills, start payment plans if they have fallen behind, or learn about assistance programs available for residential and small business customers.

Checks can also be deposited at payment drop boxes that are located outside each office. Other services like establishing new service, or transferring an account to a new address, cannot be done in-person at this time. For additional information on these services call the company Call Center at 1-888-664-2726.

Those visiting NMGC payment centers must wear a face covering. The company says that center lobbies feature sanitation stations and social distancing measures such as floor stickers that indicate where to stand and directional arrows.

NMGC operates payment centers in Alamogordo, Albuquerque, Anthony, Artesia, Carlsbad, Chama, Clayton, Clovis, Española, Farmington, Gallup, Grants, Los Lunas, Lovington, Portales, Rio Rancho, Roswell, Santa Fe, Silver City, Taos, Truth or Consequences, and Tucumcari.