NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Gas Company is about to ask the PRC for another rate hike. The company says, by next month, they expect to file a new case for a price change – potentially to take effect next year.

A spokesperson from New Mexico Gas Company told KRQE News 13 that the company is still working on the details, including how much they plan to request and why. A rate hike already took effect in January, raising customer charges on average by around $2.70 each month.