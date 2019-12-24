New Mexico Gas Co. makes case for rate hikes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico Gas Co. is proposing a rate increase to recover the costs of capital investments.

The state’s largest natural gas distribution utility announced Monday that it has filed a request with state regulators for a rate hike that would generate more than $13 million. If approved by the Public Regulation Commission, new rates would go into effect in 2021.

The company says average residential customers could see their monthly bill increase by about $1.70. Utility president Ryan Shell said in a statement that bills will still be the lowest in the region.



The utility serves roughly 530,000 customers.