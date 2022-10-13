LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Game and Fish Department has restocked two native fish species into the waters near Bandelier National Monument. Biologists and staff from the forests and National Park Service hiked the Rio Grande Chub and Rio Grande Sucker in water-filled bags last week to the Rito De Los Frijoles before dumping them in the river.

Those fish are considered species of greatest conservation need. Game and Fish say anyone who catches those two species of fish should release them back into the water as soon as possible.