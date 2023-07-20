NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish raised $1.7 million in 2023 through enhancement hunting permits that were available through auctions and raffles. All proceeds from the permits will go towards habitat conservation, enhancement, research and management.

“We look forward to investing funds earned from these enhancement hunts into the conservation of wildlife and their habitats for the benefit of current and future generations of New Mexicans,” Game and Fish director Mike Sloane said in a release. The department worked with multiple nonprofit partners to help facilitate the auctions and raffles.