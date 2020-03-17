New Mexico Game and Fish posting activities for kids

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Are your kids needing an activity to do while at home?

The New Mexico Game and Fish Department is looking to help out. They are posting daily activities you can do with your kids. Monday’s activity is ‘It’s a fishy world.’

The activity focuses on the habitat of fish in the state including essential components fish need to survive in the wild. There are also fun educational games that kids can play.

