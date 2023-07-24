NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Game and Fish is hoping to get more students involved in archery. The department launched the New Mexico Chapter of the ‘National Archery in Schools Program’ in 2008, with a goal of getting more students introduced to archery.

Currently, around 10,000 students across New Mexico are in the program. The department is hoping to reach more schools and get more students involved. “Target archery is one of those things that offers a unique and safe experience. And students get the opportunity to learn new skills when it comes to decision making, perseverance and teamwork,” Darren Vaugh with New Mexico Game and Fish said.

Game and Fish is offering grants that cover everything a school would need to get started with the program. Any schools wishing to join the program can reach out to Game and Fish.