New Mexico Game and Fish Dept. release name, addresses of hunters

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Department of Game and Fish has been ordered by a district court judge to release the names and addresses of all big-game applicants from the last four years.

This comes after former land commissioner Aubrey Dunn and a Los Alamos man sued the department for refusing to release the information.

In a Facebook post, Dunn claimed he filed a public information request for the names and addresses so he could send newsletters from the Land Office to discuss hunting-related issues.

In the lawsuit, James Whitehead claims he wanted the information to make sure the department was conducting the big game draw fairly.

The state says if anyone is harassed or solicited by their information being public, they can file a complaint with the department.

