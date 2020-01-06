New Mexico Game and Fish calls for pictures in the field

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- New Mexico Game and Fish wants you to share your pictures of your recent hunts.

Officials say they want everything from your big game hunts to memorable times in the field. The organization reminds hunters to make sure your pictures are tasteful and respectful.

Game and Fish is sharing some of the images that have already been sent in. You can tag Game and Fish on Instagram @nmgameandfish and use the hastag #huntnm2019 or send photos through Facebook messenger.

The organization also asks that you share any story that goes along with the photos.