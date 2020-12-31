New Mexico Game and Fish announce 2021 projects

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish has announced the projects it is planning to fund this year through its charitable program. Each year, the “Share With Wildlife” program supports projects up to $50,000 each with 11 projects chosen this year. Among this year’s selections, the department is building beaver dams in Carson National Forest to improve the habitat for native species.

Another is a conservation research project into a number of species including the lesser long-nosed bat. The program is also supporting two local animal rehab centers. The money comes from donations as well as sales from the roadrunner license plate.

The list of 2021 projects and projects from previous years can be viewed on the Share with Wildlife webpage: www.wildlife.state.nm.us/share. Any questions about the newly funded projects or how to apply for 2022 funding should be submitted to Share with Wildlife Coordinator Ginny Seamster at virginia.seamster@state.nm.us.

Read Next: