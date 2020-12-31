New Mexico Game and Fish announce 2021 projects

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish has announced the projects it is planning to fund this year through its charitable program. Each year, the “Share With Wildlife” program supports projects up to $50,000 each with 11 projects chosen this year. Among this year’s selections, the department is building beaver dams in Carson National Forest to improve the habitat for native species.

Another is a conservation research project into a number of species including the lesser long-nosed bat. The program is also supporting two local animal rehab centers. The money comes from donations as well as sales from the roadrunner license plate.

The list of 2021 projects and projects from previous years can be viewed on the Share with Wildlife webpage: www.wildlife.state.nm.us/share. Any questions about the newly funded projects or how to apply for 2022 funding should be submitted to Share with Wildlife Coordinator Ginny Seamster at virginia.seamster@state.nm.us.

Read Next:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery