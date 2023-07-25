SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico has been putting millions of dollars towards “home visiting,” an educational program to help parents learn parenting skills and connect to public services. The goal is to improve New Mexico’s below-average child and maternal health. But a new analysis by the Legislative Finance Committee shows participation in the program has been slow to increase, despite the state more than doubling funding.

Funding for home visits from fiscal year 2017 to fiscal year 2022 rose from $13.5 million to $42.9, a 218% increase, according to the Legislative Finance Committee (LFC) analysis of Early Childhood Education and Care Department data. Over that same time enrollment in the program grew only 53% over that time, gaining 2,187 families over five years.

And for those that do participate, some don’t finish the program. In fiscal year 2022, only 11% of the participating families completed the full home visit program, according to the LFC.

The state offers free home visiting for all families who are pregnant or have a child up to the age of five. Visitors will come to the home or can help via remote telehealth calls with things like baby safety, nutrition advice, finding childcare, and prepping for school, according to the Early Childhood Education and Care Department (ECECD).

“It’s free for all New Mexico families regardless of income,” said Micah McCoy, the communications director for ECECD. “They provide really important supports, like tips for helping babies sleep safely and breastfeeding and nutrition support.”

McCoy said a big challenge has been spreading awareness of the program.

“I think if you ask most New Mexico families what they know about home visiting, probably most would say they don’t know what it is,” said McCoy. “That’s something that we’ve got to change.”

McCoy points out that they have been working on a wide range out outreach efforts. They’ve also been working to bring more home visit workers onboard so that families have more options to get help. And the department started the “Family Connects” program, specifically focused on the first few months of parenting.

As the state works to expand offerings and connect with families, the LFC report also notes that an additional 5,400 kids could be served by home visits if the state took advantage of Medicaid funding. McCoy said that’s something the Early Childhood Education and Care Department is working on. But in order to do so, the state has to offer “evidence-based programming,” said McCoy.

Getting evidence-based providers throughout the state will take some time. But so far McCoy said they have transitioned some programs into evidence-based models, so hopefully soon the state can access more federal funds to serve families.

To learn more about home visiting or to apply to the free program, you can go to the Early Childhood Education and Care Department’s website at this link. Help is free for all families, regardless of income.