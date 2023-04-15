SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Looking for a fuelwood permit? Ranger stations throughout the state will start selling them soon.

Santa Fe National Forest officials said non-refundable personal-use fuelwood permits will be available starting 8 a.m. Monday, April 17. Free use dead and down permits will be available for the Hermit’s Peak-Calf Canyon Fire footprint at the Pecos/Las Vegas Ranger District.

Forest-wide dead and down permits are available for the Coyote, Cuba, Española, and Jemez District Offices on May 1.

Permit pickup locations are listed below. Authorities ask buyers to call ahead of time, though.

Forest Supervisor’s Office/SFNF Headquarters – 11 Forest Lane, Santa Fe, NM 87508 — 505-438-5300

Las Vegas Ranger Station – 1926 7th Street, Las Vegas, NM 87701 – 505-425-3534

Pecos Ranger Station – 32 South Main Street, Pecos, NM 87522 – 505-757-6121

Coyote Ranger Station – 20 Private Drive 1707, Coyote, NM 87102 – 575-638-5526

Cuba Ranger Station – 04B, County Road 11, Cuba, NM 87013 – 575-289-3264

Española Ranger Station – 18537 US 84/285, Suite B, Española, NM 87532 – 505-753-7331

Jemez Ranger Station – 51 Woodsy Lane, Jemez Springs, NM 87025– 575-829-3535

Once a permit is obtained, the permit holder will get load tags, a fuelwood cutting map, and guidelines for harvesting wood.

Permits cost $40 for 10 cords of wood. Credit cards, cash, and checks are accepted at district offices.

For more information, visit this link.