NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department’s Forestry Division will be establishing a committee that will certify landowners to have prescribed burns on their property. The forestry division is accepting applications for at least two people to serve on the committee.

Officials say the committee will feature at least three people: one from a non-government organization, one from the forestry division and one from the prescribe fire council. The committee will help develop and update training and recertification processes for landowners. The training and certification gives landowners the ability to conduct prescribed burns on their property.

Non-government and prescribed fire council committee members will serve two-year terms. All applicants must have at least two years of experience planning and conducting prescribed burns. Anyone interested in applying for a committee position or for more information, reach out to brian.filip@emnrd.nm.gov.