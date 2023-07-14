NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Public Safety’s (DPS) Forensic Laboratory Bureau has been internationally reaccredited for multiple forensic science disciplines. The accreditation was completed under the standards of the International Organization for Standardization and the International Electrotechnical Commission.

The NM DPS Forensic Laboratory Bureau has facilities in Santa Fe, Las Cruces, and Hobbs that all work to analyze evidence collected at New Mexico crime scenes. The bureau sustained its accreditation in forensic biology, firearms and tool marks, controlled substance analysis, methamphetamine quantitation, and latent prints.

“An accredited laboratory inspires confidence in its customers and stakeholders,” says Cabinet Secretary Jason R. Bowie. “The accreditation process can be daunting but ensures ongoing compliance to both industry standards and continual improvement of the operations. This level of accreditation confirms that the forensic science services DPS provides to New Mexico law enforcement, criminal justice, and judicial agencies are standardized, with an efficient system devoted to quality.”

The forensic laboratories became a part of the Department of Public Safety when it was created in 1987, changing hands over from the New Mexico State Police Department to the DPS. In the 2023 fiscal year, the labs received over 18,664 items for analysis from 6,641 cases, according to the DPS.

Although the laboratory bureau has been accredited, continued compliance is required to maintain that accreditation. The labs will continue to undergo internal audits and annual reviews to ensure all operations are up to standard.