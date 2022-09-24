LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The community came out to support the family of a teen that recently passed away. His service was held at a church in New Mexico.

Football player Abraham Romero was in a medically induced coma for three weeks after suffering a brain injury during a game on August 26. He passed away on September 17.

After his passing, Mayor Ken Miyagishima proclaimed September 22 as Abraham Romero Day after his field number 22.

Romero’s funeral was held at Las Cruces First followed by a burial at Saint Joseph’s Cemetary. A fellow teammate said they will miss playing football and hanging out with their friend.