ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – September is Hunger Action Month and the members of the New Mexico Association of Food Banks are encouraging people to take action by giving food, funds, and time to help feed hungry New Mexicans. President and CEO of the Roadrunner Food Bank Mag Strittmatter spoke about why Hunger Action Month is so important to New Mexico. For a list of food banks around the state, visit the association’s website.
New Mexico food banks encourage locals to donate for Hunger Action Month
by: Anna PadillaPosted: / Updated: