New Mexico food banks encourage locals to donate for Hunger Action Month

(NEXSTAR) – Apple announced on Wednesday the first states that will adopt its new digital driver’s license feature. First announced earlier this year, the new feature will enable Apple users to add a driver’s license or state ID to the Wallet app on their iPhone and Apple Watch. The feature will be part of iOS 15, which is expected to launch later this year.

Arizona and Georgia will be the "first states to introduce this new innovation to their residents, with Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah to follow," Apple said on Wednesday. According to Apple, states will share more information at a later date about when state IDs can be added to Apple Wallets in each state.