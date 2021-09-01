New Mexico food banks encourage locals to donate for Hunger Action Month

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – September is Hunger Action Month and the members of the New Mexico Association of Food Banks are encouraging people to take action by giving food, funds, and time to help feed hungry New Mexicans. President and CEO of the Roadrunner Food Bank Mag Strittmatter spoke about why Hunger Action Month is so important to New Mexico. For a list of food banks around the state, visit the association’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Enter to Win

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES