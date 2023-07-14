Firefighters and police are competing to get the most blood donations in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – First responders are offering up their veins this month in a competition to donate the most blood during a state-wide shortage. They’re calling it ‘Battle of the Badges.’

All month, donors across the state can choose their “favorite” first responders in a competition between police and firefighters. “It seems like every year, the police department takes an early lead, and then firefighters come back. Firefighters generally can pull off the win, but I believe this is police’s year,” said Drew Sharpless, account manager, Vitalant.

Anyone wanting to participate can stop by Expo New Mexico on Friday through Sundays through gate 3 or this weekend at Cottonwood Mall.