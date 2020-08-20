New Mexico firefighters travel to California to assist with wildfires

Flames from the LNU Lightning Complex fires jump Interstate 80 in Vacaville, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. The highway was closed in both directions shortly afterward. Fire crews across the region scrambled to contain dozens of wildfires sparked by lightning strikes as a statewide heat wave continues. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) has announced that New Mexico firefighters are on their way to assist crews in California fight a surge of wildfires. The New Mexico Task Force left from Albuquerque Fire Rescue’s Training Academy on Thursday morning with five engines and crews for a total of 17 personnel.

Five departments are sending resources as part of the task force including departments from Albuquerque, Bernalillo County, Los Alamos County, and the villages of Angel Fire and Corrales. DHSEM organized the task force under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact that allows participating states to request or provide resources to manage and alleviate ongoing emergencies.

“California needs our help and New Mexico stands ready to provide resources to our sister state during this critical time,” said DHSEM Secretary Bianca Ortiz-Wertheim in a press release. “We wish our New Mexico crew good luck and pray for the safety of all fire crews and all those responding.”

California made an EMAC request for firefighting support after they declared a state of emergency due to statewide elevated wildfire action.

