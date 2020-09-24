New Mexico firefighters head to California to help battle wildfires

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman spotted what she thought were a few house cats in her northeast heights backyard. Turns out they were orphaned baby bobcats.

"They were playing around this area the other day," said Brittney Higgins. A few days ago, in Higgins' northeast heights backyard, she spotted a couple of animals in her trees. She soon realized it was a family of bobcats.