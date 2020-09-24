New Mexico firefighters head to California to help battle wildfires

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More New Mexico firefighters are heading to California to help fight record-breaking wildfires. The task force has 20 crew members with four departments around the state sending firefighters. This is also the second time New Mexico has sent firefighters to help in California. California is currently battling 27 major wildfires where 26 people have died and more than 6,600 structures have burned.

